NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just 24 hours after performances resumed, Broadway’s “Aladdin” was forced to shut down due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew.

Another showing is on the schedule Thursday night, but an official announcement on its status is expected sometime in the afternoon, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

It was supposed to be “a whole new world” for the cast of “Aladdin,” safely entertaining vaccinated audience members during the pandemic after a shutdown lasted almost two years.

They’ve only been able to get one show in since Tuesday’s return. The company tweeted, “We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover.”

Important information regarding tonight's performance. pic.twitter.com/zVHzgHuuSi — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) September 29, 2021

Broadway fanatics like Hannah Colunga and her mother felt let down.

“I was so sad. I was really looking forward to seeing it,” Colunga said.

The two are visiting from California. They’re awaiting a refund for the canceled show, but were able to snag tickets for Thursday.

“I didn’t want to miss it,” said Eva Colunga.

Marlon Calabria doesn’t have a second chance. He’s visiting from Brazil and is booked solid until he leaves.

Calabria said 20 minutes before the show was supposed to start, his electronic ticket changed to read “CANCELED.”

“I was a little mad, because I made these plans from four months ago,” he said.

While some off-Broadway shows have had to temporarily close, this marks the first Broadway production to cancel a performance due to COVID since it’s triumphant return earlier this month.

With dozens of new shows upcoming, many are raising questions about whether other shows could also be in jeopardy.

“It makes me second guess,” said Efrat Marciano. “If the actors are positive, then it should’ve got canceled.”

Broadway officials did not go into specific details about how serious the “Aladdin” cases are, but said they were detected through “rigorous testing.”