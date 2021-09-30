TOWN OF BEEKMAN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A fight between neighbors led to a deadly stabbing late Wednesday night in Dutchess County, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded to a disturbance around 11 p.m. on Walnut Drive in the Town of Beekman.
The sheriff's office said Willem Salcius, 32, started an argument with his neighbors before stabbing three of them.
William McGoorty, 35, died of his injuries at the scene. Robert McGoorty, 30, and Edward McGoorty, 58, were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Sheriffs said Salcius died by suicide at the scene.
There’s no word on what led up to the deadly dispute.