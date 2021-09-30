NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old driver was shot and killed Wednesday night in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. near Foster Avenue and East 80th Street in Canarsie.
Police said the victim was found inside an Infiniti G35 with a gunshot wound to his torso.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been reported.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.