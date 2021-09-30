NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 83-year-old man had his electric mobility scooter stolen from the front yard of a building in Brooklyn.
The iLiving i3 scooter was valued at $1,900.READ MORE: NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles
READ MORE: Senate To Vote On Stopgap Funding Bill To Avoid Government Shutdown
Police said it was stolen around 2:15 p.m. on September 16 from a yard on Myrtle Avenue near Troutman Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspect riding the scooter down the sidewalk.MORE NEWS: Teacher Stephanie Edmonds On Why She's Not Getting The COVID Vaccine, Despite Mandate: 'The Hardest Decision I've Ever Made'
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.