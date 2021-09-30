Today will be partly cloudy to partly sunny. It will be a little cooler, too, with highs only in the mid 60s.
Tonight will be another chilly one. Temps will fall into the low 50s in the city with 40s across our suburbs and potentially some 30s well N&W.
Tomorrow's looking better with mostly sunny skies expected and highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday's the brighter half of the weekend with temperatures running a little warmer: mid 70s.
Sunday will be even warmer with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s… some 80s S&W.