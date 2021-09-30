NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new public art installation in New York City is highlighting the continuing fight for social justice.
The work, titled "SEEINJUSTICE," was unveiled Thursday morning in Union Square Park.
It features three wooden sculptures — one of George Floyd, another of Breonna Taylor and the third, civil rights leader John Lewis.
The project was presented by "We Are Floyd," a nonprofit led by George Floyd's brother, Terrence.
Terrence Floyd said the artwork is a reminder to stay engaged in the struggle for civil rights and racial justice.
“We are acknowledging that we’re woke, we’re going to stay woke, that we’re going to do this in love, peace and unity, and we’re going to keep healing together,” he said.
The sculptures were created by New York artist Chris Carnabuci.
They will be on display for one month as part of the city’s “Art in the Parks” program.