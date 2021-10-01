NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head Friday in Brooklyn.

Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. at a playground near Nevins Street and Wycoff Street in Boerum Hill, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

According to neighbors, several kids were at the playground when the shooter opened fire.

A neighbor told CBS2 she was in her apartment when she heard four rapid and loud shots.

“All the nannies and the babies are running. There were kids over here too. Everybody was running and screaming because it was, you know, it was frightening,” said Betty Lester.

James asked Lester if she saw the victim.

“Not until I came out into the park, but she was already unconscious by then,” said Lester.

Kids who go to a nearby school, but don’t live in the neighborhood, often gather at the park, Lester told CBS2.

The teenager was rushed to Methodist Hospital.

Police are looking for three suspects. They believe one took off on a Citi Bike and another on a scooter.

The girl who was shot was not the intended target, police said.