NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway’s “Aladdin” resumed performances Thursday after positive COVID-19 tests among the cast and crew forced the cancellation of Wednesday night’s show.

The breakthrough cases were discovered just a day after “Aladdin” ended its nearly two-year shutdown during the pandemic, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

A new statement on musical’s website said Thursday night’s show would go on, and:

Our extensive protocol system to test our employees and identify positive cases worked and allowed us to act immediately to contain them. Given the thoroughness of our Covid protocols and vaccinated workforce, we remain confident that the environment is safe for our guests, cast, crew and musicians.

The show only had one performance before Wednesday’s cancelation. CBS2 has learned that on Tuesday, understudies went on for some members of the ensemble.

On Wednesday, company tweeted, “We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover,” after the positive tests were announced.

Important information regarding tonight's performance. pic.twitter.com/zVHzgHuuSi — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) September 29, 2021

Broadway fanatics like Hannah Colunga and her mother felt let down.

“I was so sad. I was really looking forward to seeing it,” Colunga said.

The two are visiting from California. They’re awaiting a refund for the canceled show, but were able to snag tickets for Thursday.

“I didn’t want to miss it,” said Eva Colunga.

Sergio Lavalle was part of a group of eight tourists from Mexico City.

“If it’s open, we are going to attend it,” he told CBS2’s Dave Carlin on Thursday.

“Are you worried at all about the safety?” Carlin asked.

“I think the safety measures are good. That’s why we are wearing our masks. We have our certificate of vaccine,” he said.

“I hope it’s all disinfected, and, you know, we’re all vaccinated,” one woman said.

Marlon Calabria doesn’t have a second chance. He’s visiting from Brazil and is booked solid until he leaves.

Calabria said 20 minutes before the show was supposed to start, his electronic ticket changed to read “CANCELED.”

“I was a little mad, because I made these plans from four months ago,” he said.

Watch John Dias’ report —

While some off-Broadway shows have had to temporarily close, this marks the first Broadway production to cancel a performance due to COVID since it’s triumphant return earlier this month.

With dozens of new shows upcoming, many are raising questions about whether other shows could also be in jeopardy.

“It makes me second guess,” said Efrat Marciano. “If the actors are positive, then it should’ve got canceled.”

“We’re watching this closely,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The governor says don’t expect to see any immediate policy changes because of this.

“Given that we have the vaccine and the boosters and more available testing … We should be in a better place but I’ll always be prepared to do what it takes to protect New Yorkers and all options are always on the table,” she said.

Broadway officials did not go into specific details about how serious the “Aladdin” cases are, but said they were detected through “rigorous testing.” The entire company is vaccinated.

CBS2’s John Dias contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story first appeared on September 30, 2021.