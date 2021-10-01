NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Broadway League is extending vaccination and mask requirements for theatergoers.
The group says the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in the city will continue to require audience members over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated and wear masks inside the theater through the end of the year.
Audience members younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult and will need to show proof of a negative COVID test.
The vaccine requirement also goes for all performers, crew and theater staff for all performances.