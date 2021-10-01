Vaccine MandateSupreme Court Won't Block NYC's Vaccine Mandate For School Staff
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a consumer alert after a carcinogen was detected in a line of sunscreens, leading to a recall.

Coppertone is voluntarily recalling five aerosol sunscreens due to the presence of benzene.

The recall affects Pure & Simple SPF 50 Spray, Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50, Pure & Simple BAby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50 Spray and Travel-Size Coppertone Sports Spray SPF 50.

The FDA says the products were manufactured between January and June of 2021. For more information, visit sunscreenrecall2021.com.

