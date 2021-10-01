HILLSDALE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Cool, crisp air means apple-picking season is here.
But fall festivities remain a bit altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Demarest Farms in Hillsdale is 32 acres, so there's plenty of space to stay socially distant. The new way of apple picking starts with making an online reservation.
RECIPE: Demarest Farms Apple Pound Cake (.pdf)
The farm market is open to pick up pre-packaged foods, sweets and produce.
Here’s a list of some other apple picking destinations:
- Demarest Farms, Hillsdale, NJ
- Eastmont Orchards, Colts Neck, NJ
- Alstede Farms, Chester, NJ
- Apple Dave’s Orchard, Warwick, NY
- Apple Ridge Orchards, Warwick, NY
- Harbes Family Farm, Riverhead, NY
- Hank’s PumpkinTown, Water Mill, NY
- Lewin Farms, Calverton, NY
- Silverman’s Farm, Easton, CT