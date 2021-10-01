Xavier Prather Leaves 'Big Brother' With $750,000 And Bonds That He Will 'Absolutely Cherish Forever'Another season of 'Big Brother' is in the books and we have our newest winner, Xavier Prather. Prather, a lawyer from Kalamazoo, Michigan, took home the largest grand prize in 'Big Brother' history last night - $750,000.

David Voce Compares 'Survivor' Adventure To A Drug: 'It's Going To Rock You To Your Core'Episode two, castoff number three. Survivor is pulling no punches in season 41 as we already have our third elimination and this time it was neurosurgeon David Voce who had to watch Jeff Probst snuff out his flame.

'I Like BYU & Last Year Was Not A Mirage': CBS Sports' Brent Stover Previews #13 BYU Vs. Utah State, Other Week 5 GamesCBS Sports college football host Brent Stover explains what #13 BYU needs to do to continue its perfect season and why #18 Fresno State has a good chance to keep rising in the rankings.

'The Price Is Right' Celebrates 50 Years Tonight On CBS With New Games And Special Guests'The Price Is Right' celebrates 50 years tonight on CBS and Paramount+.

Drew Carey Compares Hosting 'The Price Is Right' To The Washington Monument: 'Taking Care Of This Old Thing That People Treasure''The Price Is Right' celebrates 50 years tonight on CBS and Paramount+.

'Survivor 41': Episode 2 Recap: Introducing A New Advantage!This season is taking us into the game like never before! Survivor 41 has pulled back its curtain, giving us viewers a glimpse of what it's really like to create this incredible show!