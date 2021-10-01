We’re in for a very nice start to October: sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s.
READ MORE: New Body Cam Video Shows More Of Gabby Petito's Encounter With Utah Police
Tonight will be on the chilly side again. Expect temps to fall into the 50s in the city… 40s across our suburbs.
READ MORE: Police: Suspects Punch 3 People In Face, Knock Cyclist Off Bike In Series Of Unprovoked Attacks In Brooklyn
Tomorrow’s the brighter half of the weekend with temperatures running a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
MORE NEWS: State Assembly Committee To Meet On Deteriorating Conditions, Deaths At Rikers Island
Sunday will be partly sunny and even warmer with a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the 70s… some 80s S&W.