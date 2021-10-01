By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! Grab the jackets out the door, it's a chilly start. We're around 50 in the city, but 40s in the suburbs… and even some upper 30s far N&W! Our coolest start yet this season.
After a crisp, fall morning, we'll see a nice rebound this afternoon. Expect plentiful sunshine and temps reaching the upper 60s. A gorgeous day to start out October and kick off the weekend!
As high pressure shifts to the southeast, we get a warming trend. In fact, it'll be feeling more like late summer by Sunday for many! Saturday is the brighter half of the weekend with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday we bump to the upper 70s and even low 80s south and west… but that also comes with increasing clouds.
Our next chance for showers comes in by Sunday night. Have a good one!