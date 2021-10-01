NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a cab driver was shot and killed Thursday night in Orange County.
The victim was identified as 51-year-old Jorge Arbayza de la Cruz.
Police said Arbayza de la Cruz was dropping off a fare when the passenger tried to rob him at gunpoint. There was a struggle, and he was shot twice.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. Thursday on North Miller Street in Newburgh.
Family, friends and colleagues gathered at the scene Friday morning, trying to make sense of what happened and pleading for justice.
“He was doing his job. I feel like it’s so unfair. It’s very heartbreaking for all of us. It’s something that we didn’t expect. It could have happened to anybody,” one person said.
“I’m still trying to put it together myself. But it’s a very dangerous job, everybody knows that,” another person added.
The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his killer’s arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Newburgh Police detective division at 845-569-7509.
CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.