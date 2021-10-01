NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two men stole a safe from a home in Queens, with a high-end watch and sunglasses, thousands in cash and personal documents inside.
The burglary happened shortly before 2 p.m. last Friday on 15th Avenue near 124th Street in College Point.
Police said one suspect forced open a front window and climbed inside, while a second acted as a lookout.
Video from a doorbell camera shows one man knock on the door and ring the doorbell, before the other is seen walking away.
Police said the safe, valued around $200, was stolen from a bedroom closet.
Inside, were $24,000, a $1,400 pair of Tory Burch sunglasses, $1,000 Bulova watch, an ID and documents.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.