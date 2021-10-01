NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a cyclist and three pedestrians were attacked within hours of each other Tuesday in Brooklyn.
Officers believe the same three men were responsible in each incident.READ MORE: New Body Cam Video Shows More Of Gabby Petito's Encounter With Utah Police
The first attack was caught on camera shortly before 6:30 p.m. on East 27th Street near Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay.
Police said the suspects walked up to an 81-year-old man and asked, “Where is the B44 bus?” When the victim started to give directions, one suspect punched him in the face.READ MORE: State Assembly Committee To Meet On Deteriorating Conditions, Deaths At Rikers Island
About 15 minutes later, police said the group punched a 64-year-old man in the face near Avenue U and East 29th Street.
Then later that night, they alleged asked a 76-year-old woman a question on Avenue Y near Brown Street and punched her in the face when she began to answer.
Police said one suspect was also seen on video hitting a cyclist in the back of the head, knocking the victim off their bike.MORE NEWS: Merck Says Experimental COVID-19 Pill Cut Deaths, Hospitalizations In Half When Given Early
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.