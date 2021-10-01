NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a cyclist and three pedestrians were attacked within hours of each other Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Officers believe the same three men were responsible in each incident.

The first attack was caught on camera shortly before 6:30 p.m. on East 27th Street near Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay.

Police said the suspects walked up to an 81-year-old man and asked, “Where is the B44 bus?” When the victim started to give directions, one suspect punched him in the face.

About 15 minutes later, police said the group punched a 64-year-old man in the face near Avenue U and East 29th Street.

Then later that night, they alleged asked a 76-year-old woman a question on Avenue Y near Brown Street and punched her in the face when she began to answer.

Police said one suspect was also seen on video hitting a cyclist in the back of the head, knocking the victim off their bike.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.