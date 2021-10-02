NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Friday remains in the hospital, fighting for her life.

Police say the girl was not the intended target.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke to the victim’s mother on the phone Saturday. She says the family is absolutely devastated by what happened to her.

The victim, Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties, was taken to New York Presbyterian Methodist Hospital for surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head.

The Cobble Hill High School of American Studies student is fighting for her life, but her mother says she is strong and currently recovering.

Saturday, police continued to canvass the scene at the Boerum Hill park where the girl was struck in the head by a stray bullet.

Residents remained on edge.

“She just was at the wrong place at the wrong time. It can happen to any of us. Could happen to me, could happen to you,” Cobble Hill resident Tina Amado said.

Police said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Friday at the crowded park near Nevins Street and Wycoff Street, close to the Gowanus Houses.

Investigators say the motive for the violence remains unknown.

“It’s upsetting how often it happens,” Boerum Hill resident Ben Collins-Blake said.

This shooting is one of at least four this week involving teenage victims, something people in this neighborhood find troubling.

Collins-Blake brought his daughter to the park, which appeared to be less crowded Saturday.

“It was a bit eerie when I got here this morning because I was the only one here, which is abnormal,” he said.

Police say they continue to look for three male suspects, including one who took off on a Citi Bike.