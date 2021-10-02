NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Orange County.
Jorge Arbayza de la Cruz, 51, was shot and killed Thursday evening on North Miller Street in Newburgh.
Authorities believe de la Cruz was shot after being robbed by a group of men.READ MORE: Cab Driver Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz Shot To Death In Orange County
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (845) 569-7509.
In addition to the bureau’s $5,000 reward, the victim’s family is also offering a $10,000 reward for information about the case.