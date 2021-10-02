NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least 16 people have been hospitalized from a fire in Brooklyn. Several have life-threatening injuries.

Officials said a 4-year-old boy had to be rescued from the Sunset Park home’s second-story window, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Saturday.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman jumped to safety from the same window.

FDNY said the fire at 45th Street near 6th Avenue started just after 11 p.m. Friday.

A 23-year-old woman was also hurt. A 50-year-old man and another woman suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said.

More than 60 firefighters were on the scene. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

“Four victims suffering serious, life-threatening injuries. The rest have non-life-threatening injuries. Some of the victims were sheltered in the rear yard as our units were extinguishing the fire. Several of the occupants in the building fled to the buildings next door,” said Assistant Chief of Fire Operations Michael Gala.

“I smelled the smoke coming from my building and then by the time I came out, the trucks were already out there,” a witness told CBS2. “They were getting mattresses out and things like that from the house, and the kids were running down the block, actually… I heard that people were jumping out to the backyard… Never had a fire on this block.”

The FDNY said no firefighters were hurt.

The fire marshals office remained on the scene overnight and is still investigating the cause of the fire.