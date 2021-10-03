By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a bright start, clouds will gradually increase today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s… even some low 80s in spots to the south!
By late afternoon and especially evening, skies are mainly cloudy. A few showers will start working in for western areas, but closer to the city we should stay dry until after sunset. Scattered showers move through overnight into Monday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
Monday is cloudy and unsettled with on/off showers throughout the day. It’s a bit muggy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Be sure to keep the umbrella handy tomorrow! It won’t be raining the entire time, but it’s a damp day overall.
Enjoy the rest of you weekend!