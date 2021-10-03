NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Middle Collegiate Church in the East Village is welcoming churchgoers back for in-person services Sunday.
It marks the first time since the start of the pandemic and since a fire gutted the historic church in December, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.
The church was nearly 130 years old when the fire destroyed part of the main structure. The steeple and facade remained, and the congregation was determined to return.
New York's historic Liberty Bell also survived the fire. It has sounded for many milestone moments, including to mark the country's founding in 1776. It's being kept at the New York Historical Society while the church rebuilds.
The reverend said Sunday’s service is a sign of resiliency and resurrection after 18 months of isolation and loss.
The reverend said Sunday's service is a sign of resiliency and resurrection after 18 months of isolation and loss.

Hundreds are expected to attend the 11 a.m. service, which will include music from Broadway performers.
Proof of vaccination will be checked and masks are required. Those who can’t make it or are unvaccinated can join a virtual service.