By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy Sunday! We’re in good shape starting out this morning. It’s not as chilly as the past couple of nights, but it’s still cool out there… low 60s in the city and 50s for most suburbs, with some upper 40s farther N&W.
It’ll once again be feeling like late summer this afternoon with temps climbing into the 70s. Even a few low 80s are possible! Skies will go from mostly to partly sunny through the day, with clouds thickening up into the evening. The humidity will also be up just a tad compared to yesterday.
Good news is our next shower risk still looks to hold off until after sunset, and especially during the overnight hours into Monday. That trend continues into the week as an upper-level low and associated surface front meander nearby. By no means is any day a complete washout, but there will be scattered showers around, especially Monday and Tuesday.