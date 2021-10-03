NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new images of suspects wanted in the shooting of an innocent 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn.
Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties was shot in the head Friday. She underwent surgery and is in critical condition.
It happened at a crowded park near Nevins Street and Wycoff Street in Boerum Hill.
Investigators said Sobers-Batties was not the intended target and the motive for the shooting is unknown.
“She just was at the wrong place at the wrong time. It can happen to any of us. Could happen to me, could happen to you,” Cobble Hill resident Tina Amado said.
"It's upsetting how often it happens," Boerum Hill resident Ben Collins-Blake said.
Police said one of the suspects fled on a Citi Bike.