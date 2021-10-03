NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire in Brooklyn left more than a dozen people injured.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday in a three-story building on 45th Street in Sunset Park.

Officials said a 4-year-old boy had to be rescued from the home’s second-story window, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Saturday.

According to police, a 34-year-old woman jumped to safety from the same window.

A 23-year-old woman was also hurt. A 50-year-old man and another woman suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said.

A total of 16 people were injured. Five were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including the 4-year-old boy.

“One of our officers found a child on the second floor, in the fire department, in cardiac arrest. Quickly removed that child to the street,” said Assistant Chief of Fire Operations Michael Gala.

More than 60 firefighters were on the scene. It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

“Some of the victims were sheltered in the rear yard as our units were extinguishing the fire. Several of the occupants in the building fled to the buildings next door,” Gala said.

“I smelled the smoke coming from my building and then by the time I came out, the trucks were already out there,” a witness told CBS2. “They were getting mattresses out and things like that from the house, and the kids were running down the block, actually… I heard that people were jumping out to the backyard… Never had a fire on this block.”

“We heard a lot of glass breaking and a lot of shouting, so I think it was a very scary night on the block for, for, obviously, the people involved,” neighbor Rodrigo Camarena said.

The FDNY said no firefighters were hurt.

All of the victims are expected to survive.

The fire marshals office remained on the scene overnight and is still investigating the cause of the fire.