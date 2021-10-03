YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a shooting at a park in Yonkers that sent a teenager to the hospital in “grave” condition.
Yonkers Police said the 17-year-old from the Bronx was shot at H. Boo Wilson Park on Tuckahoe Road at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
The teen was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his neck.
A preliminary investigation found the shooting could be related to an earlier dispute between two groups at the the park, police said.
So far, there are no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call Yonkers Police at 914-377-7724.