NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s another big week for Broadway as the curtain goes up on three more shows.
"Six" officially opened Sunday night. The musical is a pop concert about the six wives of King Henry VIII. It resumed previews on Sept. 16, but never got an official opening before Broadway shut down last year.
"To Kill A Mockingbird" reopens Tuesday. The play is based on the 1960 novel by Harper Lee about a lawyer who defends a Black man falsely accused of rape.
"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" reopens Friday. It tells the story of the famous singer's life and career through her music.
