NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For many, October means it’s time to think about holiday plans.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines Monday for holiday travel.
The agency is urging caution, especially for those who are unvaccinated.
The guidelines recommend people delay any travel until they are fully vaccinated.
Masks are still required on public transportation.
Experts also recommend another year of either celebrating the holidays virtually, with people who live in your household, or outside at least six feet apart.