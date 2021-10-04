Breaking NewsWoman Pushed Into Subway At Times Square Station
By CBSNewYork Team
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Monday brings the deadline for many Connecticut state workers to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

That includes health care workers at long-term care facilities and state hospitals, and teachers and staff serving students in pre-k through 12th grade.

Gov. Ned Lamont has directed heads of state agencies to put workers who don’t comply on unpaid leave, starting as soon as Tuesday.

The National Guard may be activated to assist agencies that provide critical health and safety services, if they are hit by staff shortages.

