HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Monday brings the deadline for many Connecticut state workers to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.
That includes health care workers at long-term care facilities and state hospitals, and teachers and staff serving students in pre-k through 12th grade.READ MORE: Woman Pushed Into Subway At Times Square Station
Gov. Ned Lamont has directed heads of state agencies to put workers who don’t comply on unpaid leave, starting as soon as Tuesday.READ MORE: Concern Grows Over Whether NYC Will Have Enough Substitute Teachers, Safety Agents To Cover Those Who Don't Get Vaccinated
The National Guard may be activated to assist agencies that provide critical health and safety services, if they are hit by staff shortages.MORE NEWS: Unvaccinated MTA Workers Must Now Undergo Weekly COVID Testing
