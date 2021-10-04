NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hopes new video leads to an arrest of the suspect seen vandalizing the George Floyd statue over the weekend in Union Square.

Investigators released surveillance video showing a person splattering paint on the statue Sunday morning, and then riding off on a skateboard.

Artists who cleaned and restored the monument say they are disturbed, but not surprised.

￼WANTED￼for Criminal Mischief in the south plaza of Union Square Park # UnionSquarePark #manhattan On 10/03/21 @ 10:15 AM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/1hbcO8iXi8 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 4, 2021

“We put it in two days ago, and 48 hours later here we are with vandalism,” said Lindsay Eshelman of Confront Art.

“I know it hurts the Floyd family to see the son they lost, the brother that they lost, is being vandalized again,” said Angie Onmars of Confront Art.

It’s not the first time the statue has been vandalized. The six foot sculpture of Floyd’s face was first vandalized days after it debuted in Flatbush, Brooklyn in June.

If you witness or are a victim of a hate crime, you have support. 📞 Call 1-888-392-3644

📲 Text HATE" to 81336

💻 Learn more at https://t.co/QFbFK6gFT4 Hate will never win. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 4, 2021

Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the New York state Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation.

“This act of cowardice and hate is reprehensible,” she wrote on Twitter.