By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hopes new video leads to an arrest of the suspect seen vandalizing the George Floyd statue over the weekend in Union Square.

Investigators released surveillance video showing a person splattering paint on the statue Sunday morning, and then riding off on a skateboard.

Artists who cleaned and restored the monument say they are disturbed, but not surprised.

“We put it in two days ago, and 48 hours later here we are with vandalism,” said Lindsay Eshelman of Confront Art.

“I know it hurts the Floyd family to see the son they lost, the brother that they lost, is being vandalized again,” said Angie Onmars of Confront Art.

It’s not the first time the statue has been vandalized. The six foot sculpture of Floyd’s face was first vandalized days after it debuted in Flatbush, Brooklyn in June.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed the New York state Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation.

“This act of cowardice and hate is reprehensible,” she wrote on Twitter.

