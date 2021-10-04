Today we’re expecting on and off showers with the best chance early this morning, then mid to late afternoon. The showers this afternoon may be accompanied by some thunder and lightning, as well as downpours. That said, some localized flooding isn’t out of the question. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Leftover showers/rumbles will push through this evening with a lingering chance of showers into the overnight. Temps will fall into the low 60s with 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler with a slight chance of showers. Highs will only be in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs around 70.