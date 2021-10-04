NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of cats were rescued Monday on Long Island from what authorities called a hoarding situation.
Video shows cats being taken out in cages earlier in the day on Washington Boulevard in North Bellmore.
The SPCA said it rescued at least 35 cats, and that the home was extremely unsafe.
“The inside of the house is horrible,” Nassau County SPCA president Gary Rogers said. “When we went in, the ammonia levels were so high, for health reasons we had to leave. The fire marshal had to come to ventilate the house.”
The SPCA said it will be costly to take care of the animals, so it is asking for donations.
There was no immediate word on whether any charges will be filed in the case.