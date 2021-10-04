NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two suspects on a moped who stole a man’s necklace at gunpoint in Midtown.
Surveillance video shows the suspects ride up behind the 22-year-old victim. One hops off the bike, points a gun at him and snatches his necklace.
The suspect then hops back on the bike, and the due takes off heading south on the West Side Highway.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.