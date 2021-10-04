NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a very close call in Queens when an SUV smashed into a house, right near a resident’s bedroom, Monday.

Officials said the home in Woodside may need to be demolished, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The SUV plowed into the front bedroom of a home on 70th Street near Queens Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., knocking down a 16-foot section of wall that was just feet from a resident’s bed.

“I’d be scared. I’ll never sleep downstairs again,” one man said.

“Whoever that happened to must be really in shock. I hope everybody’s OK,” a neighbor said.

Police said five residents were inside the two-family home, but none were hurt.

The 42-year-old SUV driver was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending, according to the NYPD. There were no details on whether alcohol, drugs or speeding were involved.

The Department of Buildings conducted an inspection, deeming the home unsafe and issuing the tenants an order to vacate.

“It’s really bad. The whole building looks like it could fall down now,” the neighbor said.

Officials said the first floor is at risk of collapsing.

The residents, unsure if or when they can return, were told to pack their belongings.

The Red Cross is helping them with temporary housing.