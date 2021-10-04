NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who pushed a 42-year-old woman into an incoming train during the morning rush Monday at a subway station in Times Square.

Sources told CBS2 the victim was pushed from the platform into a train as it approached the station. Sources said it is believed to be an unprovoked attack.

It happened around 8 a.m. on the uptown platform for the 1, 2 and 3 trains.

“People are wicked to be able to push someone on a moving train, and for what? I don’t know, but it’s horrible,” passenger CJ Stewart told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Police taped off the area where the victim stood before being taken to the hospital, and officers questioned a few riders to see what they knew.

“We’re all usually in our phones and stuff, or listening to music. So we’re not always 100% aware,” Brooklyn resident Bryana Yard said.

“It’s terrifying. Usually, I try to stand back, I try to stand far from the edge of the train. Often, I’m with my kids, so I’m very safe,” said Brooklyn resident Erin O’Hara.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the attack, as they search for the suspect — described as a woman in her 20s.

“Definitely a good reminder to keep your eyes peeled and be on your toes in New York,” West Village resident Tyler Sparling said.

The victim suffered injuries to her face but is expected to survive.

Trains continued with no major interruptions.