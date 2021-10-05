NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the man they say was caught on video stealing money from a church collection box.
READ MORE: Uriah Richardson, Father Of 3, Shot To Death In Far Rockaway
It happened at St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Astoria, Queens.READ MORE: Exclusive: Subway Push Victim Lenny Javier Says 'I Never Thought It Would Happen To Me,' Suspect Anthonia Egegbara Arrested
Police say surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the church on Sept. 28 at 4:40 p.m. and remove approximately $800 from a collection box before taking off.MORE NEWS: Judge Denies Temporary Restraining Order Against COVID Vaccine Mandate At NYC Schools
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.