By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot while sitting in his car Monday on the Upper West Side.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the corner of West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue.

Police said the 37-year-old victim was in his car when a Dodge sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The man was shot in the hip and drove himself to the hospital, where he was expected to be OK.

So far, no arrests have been made.

