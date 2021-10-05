NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — FBI agents raided the Sergeants Benevolent Association headquarters Tuesday in Manhattan.
The FBI confirmed it was conducting an investigation at 35 Worth Street.
Police sources told CBS2 agents seized documents from the office as part of the investigation.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked about the raid during his morning COVID briefing.
“All I have been told is the FBI has raided the SBA headquarters and it’s in connection with an ongoing investigation,” he replied.
So far, no comment from the SBA or its president, Ed Mullins.
