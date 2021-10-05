CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is new information in the investigation into the death of Gabby Petito and the search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

We’re now learning Laundrie flew home to Florida, five days after the encounter the couple had with police in Moab, Utah.

Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, said his client flew from Salt Lake City to Tampa on Aug. 17. He then flew back to Salt Lake City on Aug. 23.

His attorney said Laundrie went home to get some items and close out a storage unit.

Laundrie was last seen three weeks ago.

