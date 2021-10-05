NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the second day of the vaccine mandate for staff in New York City schools.

Employees against it were back in court Tuesday morning seeking a religious exemption.

A judge said she will not grant a temporary restraining order for a group of employees who said they are being discriminated against for their religious beliefs. Nine of them argued the city is denying an exemption if they don’t provide a clergy note or belong to an organized religion.

The judge said they could not prove irreparable harm which an emergency order like this would require, and cited the fact that they’re still getting health insurance while on unpaid leave.

Mayor Bill de Blasio touted the mandate again Tuesday morning.

“For the first time, every adult, every person who works in our schools is vaccinated. An amazing achievement,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio reiterated 95% of Department of Education employees now are vaccinated, and he said in the last day 600 more got the first shot. The union for school safety agents says 85% are now vaccinated.

De Blasio says representatives from the White House praised the effort and say other districts around the country should follow New York City’s example.

“We had in fact 15,000 substitute teachers – both substitute teachers, substitute paraprofessionals – ready, ready to go into play. We didn’t need all of them, I’m happy to say. We had 7,000 substitute teachers, we brought in 1,000 of our central staff. Schools ran smoothly because we’re prepared, but most especially because 95% of school staff got vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

But not everyone feels it went so smoothly.

One school leader I spoke with this morning lost 10 paraprofessionals and has not been assigned substitute paras. These are mandated service providers for students. Principals have nominated new people for these positions & are urging DOE to expedite processing for these roles. — Mark Treyger 🍎 (@MarkTreyger718) October 4, 2021

“One school leader I spoke with this morning lost 10 paraprofessionals and has not been assigned substitute paras. These are mandated service providers for students,” City Council Education Committee Chair Mark Treyger wrote on Twitter.

Treyger confirmed with CBS2 Tuesday schools are still having trouble finding paraprofessionals.

“They provide critical services to children with IEPs in particular, our multilingual students-based support,” Treyger said.

He says Wednesday morning he’ll hold an oversight hearing looking into the rollout of the mandate on COVID protocols in the school system. The DOE’s first deputy chancellor, the director of the situation room, and a representative from the Health Department are expected to testify.