NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA says it has nabbed a top toll violator.
The agency says officers at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge stopped a driver who owed $58,000 in unpaid tolls and fees. The MTA says it had mailed the suspect almost 400 notifications about the tolls and warning of impending enforcement action.
The vehicle was impounded.
The driver was charged with driving with a suspended registration and is due in court Oct. 21.
The MTA says since it switched to open-road tolling in 2017, it has impounded more than 5,000 vehicles belonging to toll scofflaws, and issued more than 31,000 summonses for obstructed or covered license plates.
“Our law enforcement personnel are trained to look for motorists who have repeatedly failed to pay their tolls, and are equipped with specialized license plate readers that can instantly identify those motorists,” said Daniel F. DeCrescenzo Jr., president of MTA Bridges and Tunnels. “Drivers who have failed to pay their toll bills are subject to being pulled over and having their car impounded. I commend our officers for their vigilance in making this stop.”