NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a wild shootout on the streets of the Bronx.
Police say it happened on Sept. 16 at around 9:45 p.m. in the Morrisania Section.
Two groups of gunmen allegedly faced off and opened fire on East 169th Street.
Although multiple rounds were exchanged, there were no reports of any injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.