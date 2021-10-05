Today will be mainly cloudy and cool with just a slight chance of showers. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight will remain mostly cloudy. Temps will fall to around 60 in the city with 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs around 70.
Thursday’s looking decent with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.