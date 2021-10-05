CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man pretending to be a police officer pulled a driver over and stole his wallet.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on August 25 on the FDR service road at 26th Street.

Police said the suspect identified himself as an officer and ordered the victim to get out of his vehicle.

He allegedly took the 36-year-old man’s wallet, containing credit cards and approximately $800 in cash.

Police said the suspect then got back into a white vehicle and drove off heading north on the FDR.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

