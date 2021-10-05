NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Alan Kalter, the longtime announcer for “The Late Show With David Letterman,” has died, according to a published report.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kalter died Monday at Stamford Hospital. He was 78.
Kalter took over as announcer for the show in 1995 and remained in that position until Letterman left in 2015. He participated in numerous sketches on the show.
“Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television. Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes he could. He enthusiastically did it all. A very sad day, but many great memories,” Letterman said in a statement, according to THR.