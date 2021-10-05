NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has arrested the woman seen on video pushing a subway rider into an oncoming train Monday in Times Square.

Police said Anthonia Egegbara, 29, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder.

CBS2’s John Dias spoke exclusively with the victim hours before the arrest.

“My face is swollen, I have a broken nose, a fractured chin,” Lenny Javier, 42, of New Jersey, told Dias.

The unprovoked attack happened during the morning rush on the uptown platform for the 1, 2 and 3 trains.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” Javier said.

Surveillance video showed the suspect stand up from a bench and suddenly shove Javier so hard she lost as shoe as she fell onto the platform.

“Someone needs to take responsibility for this, because it can’t be happening,” said Javier.

Transit crime overall is down just over 15% compared to last year, but there has been a recent spike. In the last 28 days, it’s gone up a little more than 43%. Week to date, it soared close to 122%.

The recent attack renewed calls for more security underground.

“I’m calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to give us 100 to 200 state troopers and to bring down about 100 National Guardsmen,” Passengers United President Charlton Dsouz said Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would welcome more MTA officers, but cautioned against using the National Guard.

“I would caution against other forces coming in, because the environment here is very different than what State Police or National Guard are trained for,” he said.

As for Javier, she said she will need surgery on her arm, but she is expected to make a full recovery.