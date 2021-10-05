NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A father of three was killed on his way home from work Monday in Far Rockaway, Queens.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke with his grieving family.

“My son thinks Daddy is his superhero. He’s the strongest daddy in the world, my son says. But he’s not here. Somebody took him away from me,” said Kerrisha Richardson.

Kerrisha Richardson says she doesn’t know how she will tell her children that they will never see their father Uriah Richardson again.

“He was a good man. He was a family man. Whatever he needed to do to make sure we were OK, he would do it,” she said.

Police say the father of three was gunned down Monday in broad daylight. Ariel Richardson, his older brother, says the 29-year-old was headed home from his job as a home health aide and stopped at the A Line Deli on Mott Avenue and Beach 22nd Street to get something to eat just after 1 p.m.

Police say, moments later, Richardson was shot three times outside of the deli.

”We always encouraged each other. That’s my best friend. The better half of me,” Ariel Richardson said.

“They left him to die at the train station face down like nobody. Like he was nothing. How dare you shoot my husband. How dare you kill my husband,” Kerrisha Richardson said.

Uriah Richardson’s family says he has no known enemies. Police say he was slated to be sentenced on gun possession charges dating back to 2018 the next day. But his wife insists he had the gun only for protection and worked in dangerous neighborhoods.

”Uriah is not nobody out here like to have enemies. He goes to church. Comes home and is with his family,” Kerrisha Richardson said.

As for the shooting, police say they don’t have a motive and no arrests have been made.

Thalia Perez contributed to this report.