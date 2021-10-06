NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A terrifying moment was caught on video inside a Bronx apartment building.
A woman can be seen closing her door just as a suspect tries to force his way inside.READ MORE: Subway Push Suspect Anthonia Egebara Suffers From Mental Illness And Needs Help, Family Tells CBS2
It happened around 2 a.m. on September 23 near East 168th Street and Sherman Avenue in Concourse.READ MORE: 4 Injured After Shooting At Timberview HS In Arlington, Texas; Search For Person Of Interest Continues
Police said the suspect followed the 50-year-old woman into the building.
He left when he failed to get into the apartment.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Suspect Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Shootout, Hostage Situation In Harlem
Police are stilling looking for the man. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.