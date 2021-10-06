CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A brutal attack on a 65-year-old woman was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

A man can be seen getting off his bicycle and chasing the woman into the street, where he tries to take her purse before dragging her back onto the sidewalk.

It happened on Sept. 28th, just before 5 p.m. near St. Edwards and Willoughby Streets in Fort Greene.

Police say the suspect punched the woman in the face, then rode off emptyhanded.

The victim was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where she was treated for pain, swelling and cuts to her body.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

