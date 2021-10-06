NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says a man is dead following a shootout and hostage situation Wednesday in Harlem.

Police said the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

The situation began around 8:30 a.m. when officers went to serve a warrant at an apartment building on West 147th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Police said the suspect started shooting, and at least one officer returned fire.

“Officers were at the doorway of an apartment on the fifth floor of 200 West 147th Street when the person they were attempting to arrest suddenly produced a gun and opened fire toward officers,” NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison told reporters. “Fortunately, none of the officers were struck. One of our officers returned fire, as the team began a tactical retreat down the hallway.”

No injuries were reported in the shootout.

This is the gun that was recovered in the apartment. pic.twitter.com/dfK1VplR68 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 6, 2021

Police said the suspect then barricaded himself inside the apartment with a woman.

At one point, he stopped responding to hostage negotiators, and officers went inside to find him dead.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello spoke with Iesha Sekou, from the Cure Violence group Street Corner Resources, about the frantic scene.

“They said, ‘You can’t stand here, get behind the car, there’s an active shooter, he has access to more than one window,’ or as I understand, he moved from one room to the other. So there was great concern for the community’s safety,” she said.

Authorities said the suspect was wanted on a felony domestic violence charge and a possible suspect in a murder investigation.

The woman inside the apartment was not hurt.